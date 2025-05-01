Substituent A group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, often altering the molecule's properties and requiring specific naming.

IUPAC Nomenclature A systematic method for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity across chemical literature.

Propyl A three-carbon group attached to a main chain, following standard naming conventions for straight-chain alkyl groups.

Butyl A four-carbon group attached to a main chain, with several possible structural arrangements and names.

Isopropyl A branched three-carbon group resembling a 'Y' shape, commonly used as a substituent in organic molecules.

Isobutyl A four-carbon group with a branching at the end, similar to isopropyl but with an extra CH2 unit.