Back
Substituent A group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, often altering the molecule's properties and requiring specific naming. IUPAC Nomenclature A systematic method for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity across chemical literature. Propyl A three-carbon group attached to a main chain, following standard naming conventions for straight-chain alkyl groups. Butyl A four-carbon group attached to a main chain, with several possible structural arrangements and names. Isopropyl A branched three-carbon group resembling a 'Y' shape, commonly used as a substituent in organic molecules. Isobutyl A four-carbon group with a branching at the end, similar to isopropyl but with an extra CH2 unit. Sec-butyl A four-carbon group attached at the secondary carbon, indicating a specific branching pattern. Tert-butyl A four-carbon group attached at the tertiary carbon, forming a highly branched, compact structure. n-Propyl A straight-chain three-carbon group, with the 'n' prefix emphasizing its unbranched structure. n-Butyl A straight-chain four-carbon group, with the 'n' prefix distinguishing it from branched isomers. Vinyl A two-carbon group with a double bond directly attached to the main chain, found in many plastics. Allyl A three-carbon group with a double bond, separated from the main chain by a CH2 unit. Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different structural arrangement, leading to distinct properties. Primary Position A location on a carbon chain where a substituent is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon. Secondary Position A location on a carbon chain where a substituent is attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons.
Alkyl Groups definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Alkyl Groups
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
Naming Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Ernest
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny