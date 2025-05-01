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Alkyl Groups definitions

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  • Substituent
    A group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, often altering the molecule's properties and requiring specific naming.
  • IUPAC Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming organic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity across chemical literature.
  • Propyl
    A three-carbon group attached to a main chain, following standard naming conventions for straight-chain alkyl groups.
  • Butyl
    A four-carbon group attached to a main chain, with several possible structural arrangements and names.
  • Isopropyl
    A branched three-carbon group resembling a 'Y' shape, commonly used as a substituent in organic molecules.
  • Isobutyl
    A four-carbon group with a branching at the end, similar to isopropyl but with an extra CH2 unit.
  • Sec-butyl
    A four-carbon group attached at the secondary carbon, indicating a specific branching pattern.
  • Tert-butyl
    A four-carbon group attached at the tertiary carbon, forming a highly branched, compact structure.
  • n-Propyl
    A straight-chain three-carbon group, with the 'n' prefix emphasizing its unbranched structure.
  • n-Butyl
    A straight-chain four-carbon group, with the 'n' prefix distinguishing it from branched isomers.
  • Vinyl
    A two-carbon group with a double bond directly attached to the main chain, found in many plastics.
  • Allyl
    A three-carbon group with a double bond, separated from the main chain by a CH2 unit.
  • Isomer
    A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different structural arrangement, leading to distinct properties.
  • Primary Position
    A location on a carbon chain where a substituent is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon.
  • Secondary Position
    A location on a carbon chain where a substituent is attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons.