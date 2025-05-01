Elimination Reaction A process where two sigma bonds are converted into one pi bond, typically forming a double bond by removing specific atoms.

Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom bonded to a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group, crucial for double bond formation.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by the direct overlap of atomic orbitals, which is broken during elimination.

Pi Bond A covalent bond formed by the side-to-side overlap of p orbitals, resulting from the elimination process.

Beta Carbon A carbon atom directly connected to the alpha carbon, often bearing hydrogens that can be removed in elimination.

Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly attached to the leaving group, serving as the reference point for identifying beta positions.