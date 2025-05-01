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Beta Hydrogen definitions

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  • Elimination Reaction
    A process where two sigma bonds are converted into one pi bond, typically forming a double bond by removing specific atoms.
  • Beta Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom bonded to a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group, crucial for double bond formation.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond formed by the direct overlap of atomic orbitals, which is broken during elimination.
  • Pi Bond
    A covalent bond formed by the side-to-side overlap of p orbitals, resulting from the elimination process.
  • Beta Carbon
    A carbon atom directly connected to the alpha carbon, often bearing hydrogens that can be removed in elimination.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The carbon atom directly attached to the leaving group, serving as the reference point for identifying beta positions.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that detaches from the alpha carbon, enabling the elimination process to occur.
  • Product Diversity
    The variety of possible compounds formed, determined by the number of unique beta carbons with removable hydrogens.
  • Non-equivalent Beta Carbon
    A beta carbon that is structurally distinct from others, leading to a unique elimination product if it has a hydrogen.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond consisting of one sigma and one pi bond, formed between two carbons during elimination.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce the identification of beta hydrogens and prediction of elimination products.
  • Maximum Product Number
    The highest count of distinct compounds possible from elimination, typically limited to three due to beta carbon arrangement.