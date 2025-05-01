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Elimination Reaction A process where two sigma bonds are converted into one pi bond, typically forming a double bond by removing specific atoms. Beta Hydrogen A hydrogen atom bonded to a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group, crucial for double bond formation. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by the direct overlap of atomic orbitals, which is broken during elimination. Pi Bond A covalent bond formed by the side-to-side overlap of p orbitals, resulting from the elimination process. Beta Carbon A carbon atom directly connected to the alpha carbon, often bearing hydrogens that can be removed in elimination. Alpha Carbon The carbon atom directly attached to the leaving group, serving as the reference point for identifying beta positions. Leaving Group An atom or group that detaches from the alpha carbon, enabling the elimination process to occur. Product Diversity The variety of possible compounds formed, determined by the number of unique beta carbons with removable hydrogens. Non-equivalent Beta Carbon A beta carbon that is structurally distinct from others, leading to a unique elimination product if it has a hydrogen. Double Bond A chemical bond consisting of one sigma and one pi bond, formed between two carbons during elimination. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce the identification of beta hydrogens and prediction of elimination products. Maximum Product Number The highest count of distinct compounds possible from elimination, typically limited to three due to beta carbon arrangement.
Beta Hydrogen definitions
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