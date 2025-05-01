Birch Reduction A reaction converting benzene into an isolated diene using sodium, an amine, and alcohol under radical conditions.

Benzene An aromatic six-membered ring that serves as the starting material for transformation into a non-aromatic diene.

Isolated Diene A cyclohexadiene with two double bonds separated by at least one single bond, formed as the main product.

Elemental Sodium A metallic reagent supplying single electrons to initiate radical formation in the aromatic ring.

Amine A solvent, often liquid ammonia, that stabilizes charged intermediates during the reduction process.

Alcohol A hydrogen source, such as ethanol or tert-butanol, that protonates anionic intermediates in the reaction.