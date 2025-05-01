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Birch Reduction definitions

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  • Birch Reduction
    A reaction converting benzene into an isolated diene using sodium, an amine, and alcohol under radical conditions.
  • Benzene
    An aromatic six-membered ring that serves as the starting material for transformation into a non-aromatic diene.
  • Isolated Diene
    A cyclohexadiene with two double bonds separated by at least one single bond, formed as the main product.
  • Elemental Sodium
    A metallic reagent supplying single electrons to initiate radical formation in the aromatic ring.
  • Amine
    A solvent, often liquid ammonia, that stabilizes charged intermediates during the reduction process.
  • Alcohol
    A hydrogen source, such as ethanol or tert-butanol, that protonates anionic intermediates in the reaction.
  • Radical Anion
    An intermediate featuring both a single unpaired electron and a negative charge, crucial for the reaction's progress.
  • Carbanion
    A negatively charged carbon species formed after electron addition, awaiting protonation.
  • Protonating Agent
    A compound, typically an alcohol, that donates a hydrogen atom to stabilize anionic intermediates.
  • Regiochemistry
    The pattern determining the positions of new bonds or groups on the ring, influenced by substituents.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Group
    A substituent that stabilizes negative charge by pulling electron density away from the ring, affecting product placement.
  • Electron-Donating Group
    A substituent that destabilizes negative charge by pushing electron density into the ring, altering diene location.
  • Dissolving Metal Reduction
    A related reaction using metals and alcohols to reduce unsaturated systems via radical intermediates.
  • Cyclohexadiene
    A six-membered ring with two non-adjacent double bonds, representing the typical product structure.