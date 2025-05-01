Back
Birch Reduction A reaction converting benzene into an isolated diene using sodium, an amine, and alcohol under radical conditions. Benzene An aromatic six-membered ring that serves as the starting material for transformation into a non-aromatic diene. Isolated Diene A cyclohexadiene with two double bonds separated by at least one single bond, formed as the main product. Elemental Sodium A metallic reagent supplying single electrons to initiate radical formation in the aromatic ring. Amine A solvent, often liquid ammonia, that stabilizes charged intermediates during the reduction process. Alcohol A hydrogen source, such as ethanol or tert-butanol, that protonates anionic intermediates in the reaction. Radical Anion An intermediate featuring both a single unpaired electron and a negative charge, crucial for the reaction's progress. Carbanion A negatively charged carbon species formed after electron addition, awaiting protonation. Protonating Agent A compound, typically an alcohol, that donates a hydrogen atom to stabilize anionic intermediates. Regiochemistry The pattern determining the positions of new bonds or groups on the ring, influenced by substituents. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent that stabilizes negative charge by pulling electron density away from the ring, affecting product placement. Electron-Donating Group A substituent that destabilizes negative charge by pushing electron density into the ring, altering diene location. Dissolving Metal Reduction A related reaction using metals and alcohols to reduce unsaturated systems via radical intermediates. Cyclohexadiene A six-membered ring with two non-adjacent double bonds, representing the typical product structure.
Birch Reduction definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Birch Reduction
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
EAS: Sequence Groups
19. Reactions of Aromatics: EAS and Beyond
4 problems
Topic
Johnny
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 2 of 3
9 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Ernest
18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny