Back
Bonding Preferences Patterns that indicate how many bonds an atom tends to form to achieve maximum stability in a molecule. Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms are most stable when surrounded by eight electrons in their valence shell. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell that an atom owns, including all lone pairs and one electron per bond. Lone Pair A pair of electrons localized on a single atom, not shared with other atoms in a bond. Bond A shared pair of electrons between two atoms, contributing to each atom's octet. Stability A measure of how likely a particular electron arrangement is to persist without change. Octet Electrons Total electrons counted around an atom, including both shared and unshared electrons, to check octet fulfillment. Shell A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, especially those involved in bonding. Dot A representation of a lone electron or lone pair in Lewis structures, used for counting valence electrons. Stick A line in Lewis structures symbolizing a shared pair of electrons, used to count bonds and valence electrons. Lewis Structure A diagram showing the arrangement of electrons around atoms, using dots for lone pairs and sticks for bonds. Electron Sharing The process by which atoms achieve stable configurations by distributing electrons through bonds. Electron Ownership Assignment of electrons to an atom, counting all lone pairs and one electron from each bond.
Bonding Preferences definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Bonding Preferences
1. A Review of General Chemistry
6 problems
Topic
Johnny
Formal Charges
1. A Review of General Chemistry
5 problems
Topic
Johnny
1. A Review of General Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
1. A Review of General Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
1. A Review of General Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny