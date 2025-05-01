Bonding Preferences Patterns that indicate how many bonds an atom tends to form to achieve maximum stability in a molecule.

Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms are most stable when surrounded by eight electrons in their valence shell.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell that an atom owns, including all lone pairs and one electron per bond.

Lone Pair A pair of electrons localized on a single atom, not shared with other atoms in a bond.

Bond A shared pair of electrons between two atoms, contributing to each atom's octet.

Stability A measure of how likely a particular electron arrangement is to persist without change.