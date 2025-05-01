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Bonding Preferences definitions

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  • Bonding Preferences
    Patterns that indicate how many bonds an atom tends to form to achieve maximum stability in a molecule.
  • Octet Rule
    Guideline stating atoms are most stable when surrounded by eight electrons in their valence shell.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell that an atom owns, including all lone pairs and one electron per bond.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of electrons localized on a single atom, not shared with other atoms in a bond.
  • Bond
    A shared pair of electrons between two atoms, contributing to each atom's octet.
  • Stability
    A measure of how likely a particular electron arrangement is to persist without change.
  • Octet Electrons
    Total electrons counted around an atom, including both shared and unshared electrons, to check octet fulfillment.
  • Shell
    A region around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, especially those involved in bonding.
  • Dot
    A representation of a lone electron or lone pair in Lewis structures, used for counting valence electrons.
  • Stick
    A line in Lewis structures symbolizing a shared pair of electrons, used to count bonds and valence electrons.
  • Lewis Structure
    A diagram showing the arrangement of electrons around atoms, using dots for lone pairs and sticks for bonds.
  • Electron Sharing
    The process by which atoms achieve stable configurations by distributing electrons through bonds.
  • Electron Ownership
    Assignment of electrons to an atom, counting all lone pairs and one electron from each bond.