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Test 2:Stereocenter Test definitions

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  • Stereocenter
    Any atom whose group swap leads to a molecule with a new shape, indicating a different spatial arrangement.
  • Chiral Center
    An atom bonded to four distinct substituents, serving as a reliable indicator of molecular chirality.
  • Trigonal Center
    A double-bonded atom capable of forming E or Z isomers, often found in achiral molecules.
  • Stereoisomer
    A molecule with the same formula as another but a different three-dimensional arrangement due to group positions.
  • Chirality
    A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to a chiral center.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to a central atom, whose identity determines the presence of a chiral center.
  • E Isomer
    A configuration around a double bond where higher priority groups are on opposite sides.
  • Z Isomer
    A configuration around a double bond where higher priority groups are on the same side.
  • Internal Line of Symmetry
    A hypothetical plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, ineffective for chains and branches.
  • Stereogenic Center
    A synonym for stereocenter, emphasizing its role in generating stereoisomers upon group exchange.
  • Cis Isomer
    A traditional term for a double-bonded molecule with similar groups on the same side, now replaced by Z.
  • Trans Isomer
    A traditional term for a double-bonded molecule with similar groups on opposite sides, now replaced by E.
  • Achiral Molecule
    A molecule lacking chirality, often due to symmetry or the presence of only trigonal centers.
  • Ring
    A cyclic structure where group positions are fixed, making stereocenter swaps yield distinct molecules.
  • Configuration
    The specific spatial arrangement of atoms around a stereocenter, determining molecular identity.