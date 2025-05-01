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Stereocenter Any atom whose group swap leads to a molecule with a new shape, indicating a different spatial arrangement. Chiral Center An atom bonded to four distinct substituents, serving as a reliable indicator of molecular chirality. Trigonal Center A double-bonded atom capable of forming E or Z isomers, often found in achiral molecules. Stereoisomer A molecule with the same formula as another but a different three-dimensional arrangement due to group positions. Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to a chiral center. Substituent An atom or group attached to a central atom, whose identity determines the presence of a chiral center. E Isomer A configuration around a double bond where higher priority groups are on opposite sides. Z Isomer A configuration around a double bond where higher priority groups are on the same side. Internal Line of Symmetry A hypothetical plane dividing a molecule into two mirror-image halves, ineffective for chains and branches. Stereogenic Center A synonym for stereocenter, emphasizing its role in generating stereoisomers upon group exchange. Cis Isomer A traditional term for a double-bonded molecule with similar groups on the same side, now replaced by Z. Trans Isomer A traditional term for a double-bonded molecule with similar groups on opposite sides, now replaced by E. Achiral Molecule A molecule lacking chirality, often due to symmetry or the presence of only trigonal centers. Ring A cyclic structure where group positions are fixed, making stereocenter swaps yield distinct molecules. Configuration The specific spatial arrangement of atoms around a stereocenter, determining molecular identity.
Test 2:Stereocenter Test definitions
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