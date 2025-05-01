Stereocenter Any atom whose group swap leads to a molecule with a new shape, indicating a different spatial arrangement.

Chiral Center An atom bonded to four distinct substituents, serving as a reliable indicator of molecular chirality.

Trigonal Center A double-bonded atom capable of forming E or Z isomers, often found in achiral molecules.

Stereoisomer A molecule with the same formula as another but a different three-dimensional arrangement due to group positions.

Chirality A property where a molecule cannot be superimposed on its mirror image, often due to a chiral center.

Substituent An atom or group attached to a central atom, whose identity determines the presence of a chiral center.