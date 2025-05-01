Atomic Orbital A region around a nucleus associated with a single conjugated atom, depicted individually when drawing conjugated systems.

Conjugated Atom An atom within a molecule possessing a nonbonding orbital, qualifying it to contribute to delocalized electron systems.

Nonbonding Orbital An orbital on an atom not involved in bonding, such as lone pairs or unpaired electrons, crucial for conjugation.

Pi Electron An electron found in a pi bond, radical, or lone pair, contributing to the delocalized electron count in conjugated systems.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon center with an empty orbital, contributing zero electrons to the pi system.

Anion A negatively charged species, typically with a lone pair, contributing two electrons to the pi system.