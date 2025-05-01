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Drawing Atomic Orbitals definitions

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  • Atomic Orbital
    A region around a nucleus associated with a single conjugated atom, depicted individually when drawing conjugated systems.
  • Conjugated Atom
    An atom within a molecule possessing a nonbonding orbital, qualifying it to contribute to delocalized electron systems.
  • Nonbonding Orbital
    An orbital on an atom not involved in bonding, such as lone pairs or unpaired electrons, crucial for conjugation.
  • Pi Electron
    An electron found in a pi bond, radical, or lone pair, contributing to the delocalized electron count in conjugated systems.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon center with an empty orbital, contributing zero electrons to the pi system.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged species, typically with a lone pair, contributing two electrons to the pi system.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of electrons localized on an atom, not shared in bonding, contributing two electrons to conjugation.
  • Radical
    A species with a single unpaired electron in a nonbonding orbital, contributing one electron to the pi system.
  • Pi Bond
    A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, contributing one electron per atom to the conjugated system.
  • Electron Contribution
    The number of electrons each nonbonding orbital type adds to the pi system, essential for drawing atomic orbitals.
  • Empty Orbital
    A region on an atom lacking electrons, such as in carbocations, contributing zero electrons to conjugation.
  • Conjugated Molecule
    A molecule containing adjacent atoms with nonbonding orbitals, allowing for delocalized electron systems.
  • Negative Charge
    An excess of electrons on an atom, often indicating the presence of a lone pair in conjugated systems.
  • Positive Charge
    A deficiency of electrons on an atom, typically associated with carbocations and empty orbitals.