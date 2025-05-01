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Atomic Orbital A region around a nucleus associated with a single conjugated atom, depicted individually when drawing conjugated systems. Conjugated Atom An atom within a molecule possessing a nonbonding orbital, qualifying it to contribute to delocalized electron systems. Nonbonding Orbital An orbital on an atom not involved in bonding, such as lone pairs or unpaired electrons, crucial for conjugation. Pi Electron An electron found in a pi bond, radical, or lone pair, contributing to the delocalized electron count in conjugated systems. Carbocation A positively charged carbon center with an empty orbital, contributing zero electrons to the pi system. Anion A negatively charged species, typically with a lone pair, contributing two electrons to the pi system. Lone Pair A pair of electrons localized on an atom, not shared in bonding, contributing two electrons to conjugation. Radical A species with a single unpaired electron in a nonbonding orbital, contributing one electron to the pi system. Pi Bond A bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, contributing one electron per atom to the conjugated system. Electron Contribution The number of electrons each nonbonding orbital type adds to the pi system, essential for drawing atomic orbitals. Empty Orbital A region on an atom lacking electrons, such as in carbocations, contributing zero electrons to conjugation. Conjugated Molecule A molecule containing adjacent atoms with nonbonding orbitals, allowing for delocalized electron systems. Negative Charge An excess of electrons on an atom, often indicating the presence of a lone pair in conjugated systems. Positive Charge A deficiency of electrons on an atom, typically associated with carbocations and empty orbitals.
Drawing Atomic Orbitals definitions
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