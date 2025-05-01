E2 Reaction A concerted elimination process where a base removes a proton as a leaving group departs, forming a double bond in a single step.

Anticoplanar Geometry A spatial arrangement where a leaving group and a proton are positioned opposite each other, maximizing orbital overlap during elimination.

Final Product The compound obtained after completion of all reaction steps, reflecting the outcome of the elimination process.

Mechanism A stepwise depiction of electron movement and structural changes that occur during a chemical transformation.

Double Bond A covalent connection involving two shared pairs of electrons, typically formed between carbon atoms during elimination.

Base A species that abstracts a proton from a substrate, initiating the elimination process in a concerted manner.