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E2 Reaction A concerted elimination process where a base removes a proton as a leaving group departs, forming a double bond in a single step. Anticoplanar Geometry A spatial arrangement where a leaving group and a proton are positioned opposite each other, maximizing orbital overlap during elimination. Final Product The compound obtained after completion of all reaction steps, reflecting the outcome of the elimination process. Mechanism A stepwise depiction of electron movement and structural changes that occur during a chemical transformation. Double Bond A covalent connection involving two shared pairs of electrons, typically formed between carbon atoms during elimination. Base A species that abstracts a proton from a substrate, initiating the elimination process in a concerted manner. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling the formation of a new pi bond. Substrate The molecule undergoing transformation, providing the site for proton abstraction and leaving group departure. Proton Abstraction The removal of a hydrogen ion by a base, a key step in facilitating double bond formation. Product Formation The process by which reactants are converted into the final compound, often involving bond rearrangement. Reaction Solution The instructor-provided answer illustrating the correct outcome and steps for a given chemical transformation. Molecular Modification A deliberate structural change to a molecule to enable or alter its reactivity in a chemical process.
E2 - Cumulative Practice definitions
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