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E2 - Cumulative Practice definitions

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  • E2 Reaction
    A concerted elimination process where a base removes a proton as a leaving group departs, forming a double bond in a single step.
  • Anticoplanar Geometry
    A spatial arrangement where a leaving group and a proton are positioned opposite each other, maximizing orbital overlap during elimination.
  • Final Product
    The compound obtained after completion of all reaction steps, reflecting the outcome of the elimination process.
  • Mechanism
    A stepwise depiction of electron movement and structural changes that occur during a chemical transformation.
  • Double Bond
    A covalent connection involving two shared pairs of electrons, typically formed between carbon atoms during elimination.
  • Base
    A species that abstracts a proton from a substrate, initiating the elimination process in a concerted manner.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling the formation of a new pi bond.
  • Substrate
    The molecule undergoing transformation, providing the site for proton abstraction and leaving group departure.
  • Proton Abstraction
    The removal of a hydrogen ion by a base, a key step in facilitating double bond formation.
  • Product Formation
    The process by which reactants are converted into the final compound, often involving bond rearrangement.
  • Reaction Solution
    The instructor-provided answer illustrating the correct outcome and steps for a given chemical transformation.
  • Molecular Modification
    A deliberate structural change to a molecule to enable or alter its reactivity in a chemical process.