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Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond, with fluorine being the highest on the scale. Valence Electrons The outermost electrons of an atom that participate in forming chemical bonds through sharing or transfer. Chemical Bond A connection formed by the sharing or transfer of valence electrons between two atoms, determining molecular structure. Dipole Moment A vector quantity representing the separation of charge due to unequal electron sharing between two bonded atoms. Pauling Electronegativity Scale A numerical scale ranking elements by their tendency to attract electrons, used to predict bond polarity. Covalent Bond A bond where electrons are shared equally or nearly equally between two atoms, typically with a small electronegativity difference. Polar Covalent Bond A bond with unequal electron sharing, resulting in partial charges due to a moderate electronegativity difference. Ionic Bond A bond formed when one atom nearly completely takes electrons from another, resulting in full positive and negative charges. Partial Charge A slight positive or negative charge on an atom within a molecule, indicated by a lowercase delta, due to unequal electron sharing. Net Dipole The overall dipole moment of a molecule, resulting from the vector sum of individual bond dipoles; present if dipoles do not cancel. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, which can create its own dipole moment within a molecule. Spectrum of Bond Polarity The continuous range from purely covalent to purely ionic bonds, determined by the difference in electronegativity. Adjacent Atoms Elements next to each other on the periodic table, which often form polar bonds when bonded together.
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