Electronegativity A measure of an atom's ability to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond, with fluorine being the highest on the scale.

Valence Electrons The outermost electrons of an atom that participate in forming chemical bonds through sharing or transfer.

Chemical Bond A connection formed by the sharing or transfer of valence electrons between two atoms, determining molecular structure.

Dipole Moment A vector quantity representing the separation of charge due to unequal electron sharing between two bonded atoms.

Pauling Electronegativity Scale A numerical scale ranking elements by their tendency to attract electrons, used to predict bond polarity.

Covalent Bond A bond where electrons are shared equally or nearly equally between two atoms, typically with a small electronegativity difference.