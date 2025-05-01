Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are some common functional groups in organic chemistry that do not contain nitrogen? Common functional groups that do not contain nitrogen include alcohols (R-OH), ethers (R-O-R), alkyl halides (R-X), ketones (R-CO-R), aldehydes (R-CHO), carboxylic acids (R-COOH), esters (R-COOR), acyl chlorides (R-COCl), anhydrides, and sulfur-containing groups like thiols (R-SH) and sulfides (R-S-R).

What is the purpose of using the 'R group' notation in organic chemistry structures? The 'R group' notation represents any carbon-containing group not being focused on in a molecule. It simplifies complex structures by allowing chemists to generalize parts of molecules.

How is the degree (primary, secondary, tertiary) of an amine determined? The degree of an amine is based on the number of carbon groups directly attached to the nitrogen atom. For example, a secondary amine has two carbons attached to the nitrogen.

What distinguishes a ketone from an aldehyde in terms of structure and location within a molecule? A ketone has a carbonyl group flanked by two carbon groups and is internal, while an aldehyde has a carbonyl group at the end of a chain with at least one hydrogen attached. This means ketones are internal and aldehydes are terminal.

What is the condensed structural formula for a carboxylic acid, and why is it important to memorize? The condensed formula for a carboxylic acid is COOH or sometimes CO2H. Memorizing this helps quickly identify carboxylic acids in organic structures.

How does adding a carbonyl group to an alcohol or amine change the functional group? Adding a carbonyl to an alcohol forms a carboxylic acid, while adding it to an amine forms an amide. This addition significantly alters the chemical reactivity of the original group.