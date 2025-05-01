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Halohydrin A molecule featuring an alcohol and a halogen on adjacent carbons, formed by adding halogen and water across a double bond. Halonium Ion A three-membered, positively charged intermediate with a halogen bridging two carbons during addition to a double bond. Nucleophile A species with electron pairs available to attack an electron-deficient center, such as water in halohydrin formation. Markovnikov's Rule A guideline stating that the nucleophile adds to the more substituted carbon due to its greater positive character. Regiochemistry The aspect of a reaction that determines which atom or group attaches to which position in the product. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, influencing whether products are formed on opposite sides of a ring. Anti Addition A process where two substituents add to opposite faces of a double bond or ring, resulting from ring opening. Racemic Mixture A 1:1 blend of two enantiomers, produced when nucleophilic attack can occur from either side of a planar intermediate. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate, notably absent in halohydrin formation, preventing rearrangements. Deprotonation The removal of a proton (H+) from a molecule, often the final step to yield an alcohol in halohydrin synthesis. Enantiomer One of a pair of non-superimposable mirror-image molecules, both formed in halohydrin reactions. Double Bond A region of high electron density between two carbons, serving as the reactive site for halohydrin formation. Diatomic Halogen A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, used to initiate halohydrin formation. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as a halide ion in this mechanism. Nucleophilic Attack The step where an electron-rich species forms a bond with an electron-poor center, crucial in ring opening.
Halohydrin definitions
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Halohydrin
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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