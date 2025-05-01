Halohydrin A molecule featuring an alcohol and a halogen on adjacent carbons, formed by adding halogen and water across a double bond.

Halonium Ion A three-membered, positively charged intermediate with a halogen bridging two carbons during addition to a double bond.

Nucleophile A species with electron pairs available to attack an electron-deficient center, such as water in halohydrin formation.

Markovnikov's Rule A guideline stating that the nucleophile adds to the more substituted carbon due to its greater positive character.

Regiochemistry The aspect of a reaction that determines which atom or group attaches to which position in the product.

Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, influencing whether products are formed on opposite sides of a ring.