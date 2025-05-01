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Halohydrin definitions

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  • Halohydrin
    A molecule featuring an alcohol and a halogen on adjacent carbons, formed by adding halogen and water across a double bond.
  • Halonium Ion
    A three-membered, positively charged intermediate with a halogen bridging two carbons during addition to a double bond.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with electron pairs available to attack an electron-deficient center, such as water in halohydrin formation.
  • Markovnikov's Rule
    A guideline stating that the nucleophile adds to the more substituted carbon due to its greater positive character.
  • Regiochemistry
    The aspect of a reaction that determines which atom or group attaches to which position in the product.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, influencing whether products are formed on opposite sides of a ring.
  • Anti Addition
    A process where two substituents add to opposite faces of a double bond or ring, resulting from ring opening.
  • Racemic Mixture
    A 1:1 blend of two enantiomers, produced when nucleophilic attack can occur from either side of a planar intermediate.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon intermediate, notably absent in halohydrin formation, preventing rearrangements.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton (H+) from a molecule, often the final step to yield an alcohol in halohydrin synthesis.
  • Enantiomer
    One of a pair of non-superimposable mirror-image molecules, both formed in halohydrin reactions.
  • Double Bond
    A region of high electron density between two carbons, serving as the reactive site for halohydrin formation.
  • Diatomic Halogen
    A molecule consisting of two identical halogen atoms, such as Br2 or Cl2, used to initiate halohydrin formation.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as a halide ion in this mechanism.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    The step where an electron-rich species forms a bond with an electron-poor center, crucial in ring opening.