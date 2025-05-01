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Hydroboration-Oxidation A two-step reaction adding alcohol to a double bond with anti-Markovnikov orientation and syn addition, avoiding carbocation rearrangement. Anti-Markovnikov Orientation A regioselectivity where the new group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond, opposite to typical Markovnikov addition. Syn Addition A process where two groups add to the same side of a double bond, resulting in cis products. Transition State A fleeting, high-energy arrangement where bonds are simultaneously forming and breaking, not a true intermediate. BH3 A common boron-containing reagent with an empty p orbital, acting as a strong Lewis acid in hydroboration. B2H6 A dimeric boron hydride, functionally equivalent to two BH3 units, used as a boron source in hydroboration. Catecholborane An alternative boron reagent for hydroboration, sometimes preferred by specific instructors or textbooks. 9-BBN A boron-containing reagent used in hydroboration, notable for its bulky structure and selectivity. Lewis Acid A species capable of accepting an electron pair, such as boron with its empty p orbital in hydroboration. Steric Hindrance A spatial effect where bulky groups prevent reagents from approaching certain positions on a molecule. Oxidation Step The second phase of hydroboration-oxidation, using hydrogen peroxide and base to convert a boron intermediate into an alcohol. Cis Product A result where two newly added groups are on the same side of a former double bond, due to syn addition. Carbocation Intermediate A positively charged, electron-deficient species not formed in hydroboration, preventing rearrangement. Electron Pair Acceptor A role played by boron in hydroboration, allowing it to interact with the double bond's electrons. Base A substance used in the oxidation step to facilitate conversion of the boron intermediate to an alcohol.
Hydroboration definitions
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Hydroboration
10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 1 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 2 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 3 of 4
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10. Addition Reactions - Part 4 of 4
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