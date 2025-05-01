Hydroboration-Oxidation A two-step reaction adding alcohol to a double bond with anti-Markovnikov orientation and syn addition, avoiding carbocation rearrangement.

Anti-Markovnikov Orientation A regioselectivity where the new group attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond, opposite to typical Markovnikov addition.

Syn Addition A process where two groups add to the same side of a double bond, resulting in cis products.

Transition State A fleeting, high-energy arrangement where bonds are simultaneously forming and breaking, not a true intermediate.

BH3 A common boron-containing reagent with an empty p orbital, acting as a strong Lewis acid in hydroboration.

B2H6 A dimeric boron hydride, functionally equivalent to two BH3 units, used as a boron source in hydroboration.