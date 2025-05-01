What is the named reaction discussed in this section? The reaction is hydrohalogenation, which involves adding a hydrogen and a halogen as sigma bonds to a molecule.

What intermediate is formed during hydrohalogenation? A carbocation intermediate is formed during hydrohalogenation.

Why is the stereochemistry of the hydrohalogenation product unknown? Because the carbocation intermediate is trigonal planar, attack can occur from either side, resulting in unknown stereochemistry.

What type of product is formed from hydrohalogenation of a double bond? The product is an alkyl halide formed from the addition of HX to a double bond.

Are carbocation rearrangements expected in hydrohalogenation? Yes, carbocation rearrangements are expected whenever a carbocation intermediate is present.

What does regiochemistry determine in hydrohalogenation? Regiochemistry determines where the electrophile (halogen) adds to the molecule.