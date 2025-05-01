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Hydrohalogenation quiz

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  • What is the named reaction discussed in this section?
    The reaction is hydrohalogenation, which involves adding a hydrogen and a halogen as sigma bonds to a molecule.
  • What intermediate is formed during hydrohalogenation?
    A carbocation intermediate is formed during hydrohalogenation.
  • Why is the stereochemistry of the hydrohalogenation product unknown?
    Because the carbocation intermediate is trigonal planar, attack can occur from either side, resulting in unknown stereochemistry.
  • What type of product is formed from hydrohalogenation of a double bond?
    The product is an alkyl halide formed from the addition of HX to a double bond.
  • Are carbocation rearrangements expected in hydrohalogenation?
    Yes, carbocation rearrangements are expected whenever a carbocation intermediate is present.
  • What does regiochemistry determine in hydrohalogenation?
    Regiochemistry determines where the electrophile (halogen) adds to the molecule.
  • What rule governs the regiochemistry of hydrohalogenation?
    Markovnikov's rule governs the regiochemistry, favoring addition to the most substituted carbon.
  • In hydrohalogenation, where does the halogen attach on an asymmetrical alkene?
    The halogen attaches to the more substituted side of the double bond.
  • Where does the hydrogen attach during hydrohalogenation?
    The hydrogen attaches to the less substituted side of the double bond.
  • What does the squiggly line represent in hydrohalogenation products?
    The squiggly line represents unknown stereochemistry at the site of addition.
  • Why might the end product of hydrohalogenation not have a chiral center?
    If the addition does not create a chiral center, the product's stereochemistry is irrelevant.
  • What is the general reaction equation for hydrohalogenation?
    A double bond reacts with HX (hydrogen halide) to form an alkyl halide.
  • What is the shape of the carbocation intermediate in hydrohalogenation?
    The carbocation intermediate is trigonal planar.
  • What determines the stability of the carbocation formed in hydrohalogenation?
    The stability is determined by the degree of substitution; more substituted carbocations are more stable.
  • What happens if the attacking nucleophile approaches the carbocation from different sides?
    Attack from either side leads to a mixture of stereochemical products due to the planar nature of the carbocation.