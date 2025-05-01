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What is the named reaction discussed in this section? The reaction is hydrohalogenation, which involves adding a hydrogen and a halogen as sigma bonds to a molecule. What intermediate is formed during hydrohalogenation? A carbocation intermediate is formed during hydrohalogenation. Why is the stereochemistry of the hydrohalogenation product unknown? Because the carbocation intermediate is trigonal planar, attack can occur from either side, resulting in unknown stereochemistry. What type of product is formed from hydrohalogenation of a double bond? The product is an alkyl halide formed from the addition of HX to a double bond. Are carbocation rearrangements expected in hydrohalogenation? Yes, carbocation rearrangements are expected whenever a carbocation intermediate is present. What does regiochemistry determine in hydrohalogenation? Regiochemistry determines where the electrophile (halogen) adds to the molecule. What rule governs the regiochemistry of hydrohalogenation? Markovnikov's rule governs the regiochemistry, favoring addition to the most substituted carbon. In hydrohalogenation, where does the halogen attach on an asymmetrical alkene? The halogen attaches to the more substituted side of the double bond. Where does the hydrogen attach during hydrohalogenation? The hydrogen attaches to the less substituted side of the double bond. What does the squiggly line represent in hydrohalogenation products? The squiggly line represents unknown stereochemistry at the site of addition. Why might the end product of hydrohalogenation not have a chiral center? If the addition does not create a chiral center, the product's stereochemistry is irrelevant. What is the general reaction equation for hydrohalogenation? A double bond reacts with HX (hydrogen halide) to form an alkyl halide. What is the shape of the carbocation intermediate in hydrohalogenation? The carbocation intermediate is trigonal planar. What determines the stability of the carbocation formed in hydrohalogenation? The stability is determined by the degree of substitution; more substituted carbocations are more stable. What happens if the attacking nucleophile approaches the carbocation from different sides? Attack from either side leads to a mixture of stereochemical products due to the planar nature of the carbocation.
Hydrohalogenation quiz
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