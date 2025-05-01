Intermolecular Forces Attractive interactions between separate molecules, responsible for holding substances together as solids or liquids without altering their chemical identity.

Hydrogen Bonding A strong attraction involving hydrogen attached to nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine, leading to unusually high boiling and melting points in substances like water.

Dipole-Dipole Forces Attractions between molecules with permanent net dipole moments, aligning partial positive and negative regions to increase boiling and melting points.

Van der Waals Forces Weak, universal attractions present in all molecules, whose strength increases with molecular weight and symmetry, affecting physical properties.

Boiling Point The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, heavily influenced by the strength of intermolecular attractions.

Melting Point The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, determined by how strongly molecules attract each other in the solid state.