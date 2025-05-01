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Intermolecular Forces definitions

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  • Intermolecular Forces
    Attractive interactions between separate molecules, responsible for holding substances together as solids or liquids without altering their chemical identity.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    A strong attraction involving hydrogen attached to nitrogen, oxygen, or fluorine, leading to unusually high boiling and melting points in substances like water.
  • Dipole-Dipole Forces
    Attractions between molecules with permanent net dipole moments, aligning partial positive and negative regions to increase boiling and melting points.
  • Van der Waals Forces
    Weak, universal attractions present in all molecules, whose strength increases with molecular weight and symmetry, affecting physical properties.
  • Boiling Point
    The temperature at which a substance transitions from liquid to gas, heavily influenced by the strength of intermolecular attractions.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a solid becomes a liquid, determined by how strongly molecules attract each other in the solid state.
  • Molecular Weight
    A measure of the mass of a molecule, with higher values generally leading to stronger Van der Waals attractions and higher boiling points.
  • Symmetry
    A structural feature allowing molecules to stack efficiently, enhancing Van der Waals attractions and increasing boiling and melting points.
  • Partial Charge
    A region of slight positive or negative character within a molecule, resulting from unequal electron sharing and enabling dipole interactions.
  • Chemical Bond
    A strong connection within a molecule, distinct from intermolecular attractions, responsible for holding atoms together in a compound.
  • Aggregation
    The process by which molecules cluster together due to intermolecular attractions, allowing the existence of liquids and solids.
  • Volatility
    A property describing how easily a substance vaporizes, with weaker intermolecular attractions leading to higher volatility.
  • Net Dipole
    The overall polarity of a molecule resulting from the vector sum of individual bond dipoles, necessary for dipole-dipole attractions.
  • Electronegativity
    A tendency of an atom to attract electrons, with high values in nitrogen, oxygen, and fluorine enabling strong hydrogen bonding.
  • Branching
    A molecular feature where chains split, reducing the ability to stack and thus weakening Van der Waals attractions.