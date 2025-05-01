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Kumada Coupling Reaction A process joining a carbon halide and Grignard reagent using palladium or nickel catalysts to form new C–C bonds, often yielding biaryl or vinyl products. Grignard Reagent An organomagnesium compound, typically R–MgX, acting as a nucleophile in coupling reactions to form new carbon–carbon bonds. Carbon Halide An organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling processes. Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that accelerates coupling reactions, enabling control over product configuration and yield. Nickel Catalyst A transition metal complex used to facilitate the coupling of carbon halides and Grignard reagents, often as an alternative to palladium. Biaryl Product A molecule consisting of two aromatic rings directly connected, commonly formed as a major product in coupling reactions. Vinyl Product A compound featuring a carbon–carbon double bond, often retaining the original stereochemistry from the starting vinyl halide. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, crucial for determining E/Z configurations in coupling products. E/Z Configuration A notation describing the relative positions of substituents around a double bond, preserved or altered during coupling. Chemo Selectivity The preference of a reaction to occur at one functional group over another, such as favoring bromine over chlorine in aryl halides. Aryl Halide An aromatic ring bonded to a halogen, serving as a substrate in coupling reactions but showing variable reactivity. Vinyl Halide A molecule containing a halogen attached to an alkene carbon, often used to control product stereochemistry in couplings. Byproduct A secondary substance formed during the reaction, typically a halide or magnesium halide, which is discarded. Transition Metal Catalyst A metal complex, such as palladium or nickel, that enables and controls the coupling of organic fragments. Cross Coupling Reaction A general class of reactions where two different organic groups are joined via a metal-catalyzed process.
Kumada Coupling Reaction definitions
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