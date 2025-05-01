Kumada Coupling Reaction A process joining a carbon halide and Grignard reagent using palladium or nickel catalysts to form new C–C bonds, often yielding biaryl or vinyl products.

Grignard Reagent An organomagnesium compound, typically R–MgX, acting as a nucleophile in coupling reactions to form new carbon–carbon bonds.

Carbon Halide An organic molecule containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen, serving as a key reactant in cross-coupling processes.

Palladium Catalyst A transition metal complex that accelerates coupling reactions, enabling control over product configuration and yield.

Nickel Catalyst A transition metal complex used to facilitate the coupling of carbon halides and Grignard reagents, often as an alternative to palladium.

Biaryl Product A molecule consisting of two aromatic rings directly connected, commonly formed as a major product in coupling reactions.