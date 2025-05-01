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Making Ethers - Cumulative Practice definitions

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  • Ether
    A compound featuring an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, often synthesized via substitution or addition reactions.
  • Synthesis
    A process involving the construction of complex molecules from simpler ones, often requiring multiple reaction steps.
  • Mechanism
    A stepwise sequence showing how reactants convert to products, detailing electron movement and intermediate species.
  • Reaction Type
    A classification based on how reactants interact, such as substitution or addition, crucial for predicting products.
  • Substitution
    A process where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another, commonly used in forming ethers.
  • Addition
    A reaction where atoms or groups are added to a molecule, increasing its complexity, sometimes used in ether formation.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often bonded to oxygen in ethers.
  • Aryl Group
    A functional group derived from an aromatic ring, which can be attached to oxygen in aromatic ethers.
  • Intermediate
    A transient species formed during a reaction mechanism, existing between reactants and products.
  • Product
    The final compound formed after a chemical reaction, such as an ether in synthesis practice.
  • Reactant
    A starting material in a chemical reaction, transformed through mechanisms to yield products.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of concepts like ether synthesis and reaction mechanisms.
  • Oxygen Atom
    An element central to ethers, bridging two carbon-containing groups in the molecule.