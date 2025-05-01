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Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, often synthesized via substitution or addition reactions. Synthesis A process involving the construction of complex molecules from simpler ones, often requiring multiple reaction steps. Mechanism A stepwise sequence showing how reactants convert to products, detailing electron movement and intermediate species. Reaction Type A classification based on how reactants interact, such as substitution or addition, crucial for predicting products. Substitution A process where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another, commonly used in forming ethers. Addition A reaction where atoms or groups are added to a molecule, increasing its complexity, sometimes used in ether formation. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often bonded to oxygen in ethers. Aryl Group A functional group derived from an aromatic ring, which can be attached to oxygen in aromatic ethers. Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction mechanism, existing between reactants and products. Product The final compound formed after a chemical reaction, such as an ether in synthesis practice. Reactant A starting material in a chemical reaction, transformed through mechanisms to yield products. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of concepts like ether synthesis and reaction mechanisms. Oxygen Atom An element central to ethers, bridging two carbon-containing groups in the molecule.
Making Ethers - Cumulative Practice definitions
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Making Ethers - Cumulative Practice
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
2 problems
Topic
Nicole
Ether Cleavage
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
6 problems
Topic
Johnny
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Ernest
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny