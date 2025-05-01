Ether A compound featuring an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, often synthesized via substitution or addition reactions.

Synthesis A process involving the construction of complex molecules from simpler ones, often requiring multiple reaction steps.

Mechanism A stepwise sequence showing how reactants convert to products, detailing electron movement and intermediate species.

Reaction Type A classification based on how reactants interact, such as substitution or addition, crucial for predicting products.

Substitution A process where one atom or group in a molecule is replaced by another, commonly used in forming ethers.

Addition A reaction where atoms or groups are added to a molecule, increasing its complexity, sometimes used in ether formation.