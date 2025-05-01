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Markovnikov's Rule Predicts that the most stable carbocation intermediate forms during addition to asymmetric alkenes, guiding product outcome. Asymmetric Alkene A double bond with different groups attached to each carbon, leading to multiple possible addition products. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species formed as an intermediate during electrophilic addition reactions. Electrophile A species that accepts electron pairs, initiating addition to a double bond in organic reactions. Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction, often dictating the final product's structure. Tertiary Carbocation A positively charged carbon bonded to three alkyl groups, offering maximum stability among carbocations. Primary Carbocation A positively charged carbon bonded to only one alkyl group, resulting in low stability. R Group An alkyl substituent that stabilizes carbocations by electron donation through inductive effects. Addition Reaction A process where atoms or groups are added across a double bond, converting it to a single bond. Product Formation The outcome of a reaction, determined by the stability of intermediates and the position of group addition. Double Bond A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, commonly found in alkenes. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, often replaced by another group. Stability A measure of how likely an intermediate or product is to persist, influenced by surrounding groups. Markovnikov Product The major product formed when the electrophile adds to the carbon with more hydrogens in an asymmetric alkene.
Markovnikov definitions
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