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Markovnikov definitions

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  • Markovnikov's Rule
    Predicts that the most stable carbocation intermediate forms during addition to asymmetric alkenes, guiding product outcome.
  • Asymmetric Alkene
    A double bond with different groups attached to each carbon, leading to multiple possible addition products.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon species formed as an intermediate during electrophilic addition reactions.
  • Electrophile
    A species that accepts electron pairs, initiating addition to a double bond in organic reactions.
  • Intermediate
    A transient species formed during a reaction, often dictating the final product's structure.
  • Tertiary Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon bonded to three alkyl groups, offering maximum stability among carbocations.
  • Primary Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon bonded to only one alkyl group, resulting in low stability.
  • R Group
    An alkyl substituent that stabilizes carbocations by electron donation through inductive effects.
  • Addition Reaction
    A process where atoms or groups are added across a double bond, converting it to a single bond.
  • Product Formation
    The outcome of a reaction, determined by the stability of intermediates and the position of group addition.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, commonly found in alkenes.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a reaction, often replaced by another group.
  • Stability
    A measure of how likely an intermediate or product is to persist, influenced by surrounding groups.
  • Markovnikov Product
    The major product formed when the electrophile adds to the carbon with more hydrogens in an asymmetric alkene.