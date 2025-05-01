Markovnikov's Rule Predicts that the most stable carbocation intermediate forms during addition to asymmetric alkenes, guiding product outcome.

Asymmetric Alkene A double bond with different groups attached to each carbon, leading to multiple possible addition products.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon species formed as an intermediate during electrophilic addition reactions.

Electrophile A species that accepts electron pairs, initiating addition to a double bond in organic reactions.

Intermediate A transient species formed during a reaction, often dictating the final product's structure.

Tertiary Carbocation A positively charged carbon bonded to three alkyl groups, offering maximum stability among carbocations.