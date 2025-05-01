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Anomeric Carbon A stereocenter in a sugar ring where interconversion between two distinct forms, alpha and beta, occurs during equilibrium. Alpha Anomer A cyclic sugar form where the substituent at the anomeric center is trans to the CH2OH group, affecting optical rotation. Beta Anomer A cyclic sugar form where the substituent at the anomeric center is cis to the CH2OH group, leading to a distinct optical rotation. Pyranose Ring A six-membered cyclic structure formed by sugars, commonly seen in glucose, that can open and close during equilibrium. Furanose Ring A five-membered cyclic structure in sugars, capable of interconverting with its straight-chain form under certain conditions. Cyclization The process where a straight-chain sugar forms a ring structure, establishing a new stereocenter at the anomeric position. Decyclization The conversion of a cyclic sugar back to its open-chain form, allowing for reformation into different anomers. Optical Activity A measurable property indicating how a compound rotates plane-polarized light, used to distinguish between sugar anomers. Diastereomer A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of another, such as alpha and beta forms of a sugar, resulting in different physical properties. Equilibrium Ratio The proportion of alpha and beta anomers present when mutarotation reaches a stable state, unique for each sugar. Protonation The addition of a proton to an oxygen atom in the sugar ring, initiating the acid-catalyzed mechanism for ring opening. Hydronium Ion A catalyst in acid-mediated mutarotation, providing the proton necessary for ring opening in the sugar. Chirality A property of a carbon atom in sugars that is temporarily lost during ring opening, allowing for reformation into either anomer. Polarimeter An instrument used to measure the degree of optical rotation, providing experimental evidence for mutarotation. Racemate A mixture containing equal amounts of two enantiomers, distinct from the typical alpha-beta ratio seen in mutarotation.
Mutarotation definitions
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