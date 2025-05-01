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Mutarotation definitions

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  • Anomeric Carbon
    A stereocenter in a sugar ring where interconversion between two distinct forms, alpha and beta, occurs during equilibrium.
  • Alpha Anomer
    A cyclic sugar form where the substituent at the anomeric center is trans to the CH2OH group, affecting optical rotation.
  • Beta Anomer
    A cyclic sugar form where the substituent at the anomeric center is cis to the CH2OH group, leading to a distinct optical rotation.
  • Pyranose Ring
    A six-membered cyclic structure formed by sugars, commonly seen in glucose, that can open and close during equilibrium.
  • Furanose Ring
    A five-membered cyclic structure in sugars, capable of interconverting with its straight-chain form under certain conditions.
  • Cyclization
    The process where a straight-chain sugar forms a ring structure, establishing a new stereocenter at the anomeric position.
  • Decyclization
    The conversion of a cyclic sugar back to its open-chain form, allowing for reformation into different anomers.
  • Optical Activity
    A measurable property indicating how a compound rotates plane-polarized light, used to distinguish between sugar anomers.
  • Diastereomer
    A stereoisomer that is not a mirror image of another, such as alpha and beta forms of a sugar, resulting in different physical properties.
  • Equilibrium Ratio
    The proportion of alpha and beta anomers present when mutarotation reaches a stable state, unique for each sugar.
  • Protonation
    The addition of a proton to an oxygen atom in the sugar ring, initiating the acid-catalyzed mechanism for ring opening.
  • Hydronium Ion
    A catalyst in acid-mediated mutarotation, providing the proton necessary for ring opening in the sugar.
  • Chirality
    A property of a carbon atom in sugars that is temporarily lost during ring opening, allowing for reformation into either anomer.
  • Polarimeter
    An instrument used to measure the degree of optical rotation, providing experimental evidence for mutarotation.
  • Racemate
    A mixture containing equal amounts of two enantiomers, distinct from the typical alpha-beta ratio seen in mutarotation.