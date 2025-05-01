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What is mutarotation in sugars like glucose? Mutarotation is the process where the anomeric carbon interconverts between alpha and beta forms, involving equilibrium between cyclic and straight-chain forms. What evidence supports the existence of mutarotation? Optical activity measurements show that the rotation equilibrates to a specific value, indicating a mixture of alpha and beta forms. Are alpha and beta anomers enantiomers or diastereomers? Alpha and beta anomers are diastereomers, not enantiomers, so their optical activities are unrelated. What is the equilibrium ratio of beta to alpha forms in glucose after mutarotation? The equilibrium ratio is 64% beta and 36% alpha for glucose. Does mutarotation result in a racemic mixture of anomers? No, mutarotation results in a mixture, but not a racemate; the proportions depend on the sugar's equilibrium. What is the observed optical rotation of glucose at equilibrium after mutarotation? The optical rotation equilibrates to +52.5 degrees, reflecting the equilibrium mixture of alpha and beta forms. How does the optical activity of alpha and beta D-glucopyranose compare? Alpha D-glucopyranose has a rotation of +112, while beta D-glucopyranose has a rotation of about +18; both are positive but not opposites. What role does acid play in the mutarotation mechanism? Acid catalyzes mutarotation by protonating the ring oxygen, facilitating ring opening and reformation. What happens to the chirality of the anomeric carbon during mutarotation? The chirality is temporarily lost when the carbon forms a double bond and becomes trigonal planar. How does the ring reform during mutarotation to create a new anomer? The ring reforms when the oxygen attacks from either the top or bottom, creating either the alpha or beta anomer. Why is the equilibrium optical rotation not the midpoint between alpha and beta values? Because the equilibrium mixture is not 50:50; it reflects the actual proportions of alpha and beta forms. Can mutarotation occur in both acid and base conditions? Yes, but the acid-catalyzed mechanism is usually shown because base-catalyzed reactions can produce complex products. What is the final step in the acid-catalyzed mutarotation mechanism? The final step is deprotonation, which regenerates the catalytic acid and yields the new anomer. Does the equilibrium ratio of anomers differ for different sugars? Yes, the equilibrium ratio depends on the specific sugar; for glucose, beta is favored, but other sugars may favor alpha. What does the squiggly line notation indicate in sugar structures after mutarotation? It indicates a mixture of alpha and beta anomers, with the specific ratio determined by equilibrium.
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