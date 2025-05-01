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Mutarotation quiz

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  • What is mutarotation in sugars like glucose?
    Mutarotation is the process where the anomeric carbon interconverts between alpha and beta forms, involving equilibrium between cyclic and straight-chain forms.
  • What evidence supports the existence of mutarotation?
    Optical activity measurements show that the rotation equilibrates to a specific value, indicating a mixture of alpha and beta forms.
  • Are alpha and beta anomers enantiomers or diastereomers?
    Alpha and beta anomers are diastereomers, not enantiomers, so their optical activities are unrelated.
  • What is the equilibrium ratio of beta to alpha forms in glucose after mutarotation?
    The equilibrium ratio is 64% beta and 36% alpha for glucose.
  • Does mutarotation result in a racemic mixture of anomers?
    No, mutarotation results in a mixture, but not a racemate; the proportions depend on the sugar's equilibrium.
  • What is the observed optical rotation of glucose at equilibrium after mutarotation?
    The optical rotation equilibrates to +52.5 degrees, reflecting the equilibrium mixture of alpha and beta forms.
  • How does the optical activity of alpha and beta D-glucopyranose compare?
    Alpha D-glucopyranose has a rotation of +112, while beta D-glucopyranose has a rotation of about +18; both are positive but not opposites.
  • What role does acid play in the mutarotation mechanism?
    Acid catalyzes mutarotation by protonating the ring oxygen, facilitating ring opening and reformation.
  • What happens to the chirality of the anomeric carbon during mutarotation?
    The chirality is temporarily lost when the carbon forms a double bond and becomes trigonal planar.
  • How does the ring reform during mutarotation to create a new anomer?
    The ring reforms when the oxygen attacks from either the top or bottom, creating either the alpha or beta anomer.
  • Why is the equilibrium optical rotation not the midpoint between alpha and beta values?
    Because the equilibrium mixture is not 50:50; it reflects the actual proportions of alpha and beta forms.
  • Can mutarotation occur in both acid and base conditions?
    Yes, but the acid-catalyzed mechanism is usually shown because base-catalyzed reactions can produce complex products.
  • What is the final step in the acid-catalyzed mutarotation mechanism?
    The final step is deprotonation, which regenerates the catalytic acid and yields the new anomer.
  • Does the equilibrium ratio of anomers differ for different sugars?
    Yes, the equilibrium ratio depends on the specific sugar; for glucose, beta is favored, but other sugars may favor alpha.
  • What does the squiggly line notation indicate in sugar structures after mutarotation?
    It indicates a mixture of alpha and beta anomers, with the specific ratio determined by equilibrium.