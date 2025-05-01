Nitrile A functional group characterized by a carbon triple-bonded to a nitrogen, attached to an alkane chain.

Alkane Chain A saturated hydrocarbon backbone used as the parent structure when naming organic compounds.

Suffix A word ending added to the parent chain name to indicate the presence of a specific functional group.

Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, identified and located using numbers in nomenclature.

Pentanenitrile A five-carbon chain compound with a nitrile group, named by retaining the 'e' in the parent alkane.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.