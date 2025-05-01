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Naming Nitriles definitions

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  • Nitrile
    A functional group characterized by a carbon triple-bonded to a nitrogen, attached to an alkane chain.
  • Alkane Chain
    A saturated hydrocarbon backbone used as the parent structure when naming organic compounds.
  • Suffix
    A word ending added to the parent chain name to indicate the presence of a specific functional group.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, identified and located using numbers in nomenclature.
  • Pentanenitrile
    A five-carbon chain compound with a nitrile group, named by retaining the 'e' in the parent alkane.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Position Number
    A numeral used to specify the exact location of a substituent or functional group on the main chain.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the base for naming.
  • Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming chemical compounds according to established rules.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of naming rules by applying them to specific examples.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, as seen in nitriles.