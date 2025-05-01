Back
Nitrile A functional group characterized by a carbon triple-bonded to a nitrogen, attached to an alkane chain. Alkane Chain A saturated hydrocarbon backbone used as the parent structure when naming organic compounds. Suffix A word ending added to the parent chain name to indicate the presence of a specific functional group. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, identified and located using numbers in nomenclature. Pentanenitrile A five-carbon chain compound with a nitrile group, named by retaining the 'e' in the parent alkane. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Position Number A numeral used to specify the exact location of a substituent or functional group on the main chain. Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the base for naming. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming chemical compounds according to established rules. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding of naming rules by applying them to specific examples. Triple Bond A chemical bond where three pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, as seen in nitriles.
Naming Nitriles definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/11
Naming Nitriles
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
Acid Chloride Nomenclature
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Johnny