Back
Nucleophilic Addition A reaction where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon in a carbonyl, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and leading to a substituted alcohol. Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a carbon double-bonded to oxygen, making the carbon atom highly electrophilic and reactive toward nucleophiles. Electrophilic Carbon A carbon atom in a carbonyl group that carries a partial positive charge, making it susceptible to attack by electron-rich species. Nucleophile An electron-rich species, often negatively charged or with a lone pair, capable of donating electrons to an electrophilic center. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four groups attached to the central carbon. Protonation The process of adding a proton to a negatively charged oxygen in the intermediate, stabilizing the molecule and leading to the final product. Substituted Alcohol A product of nucleophilic addition where an alcohol group is present along with an additional group introduced by the nucleophile. Hydride A nucleophile represented as H−, which adds to a carbonyl, resulting in the reduction of the compound by introducing two hydrogens. Reduction A reaction involving the addition of two hydrogens across a double bond, typically converting a carbonyl to an alcohol. Cyanide A nucleophile with the formula CN−, which adds to a carbonyl, forming a substituted alcohol with a cyano group. Alkynide A strong nucleophile and base derived from an alkyne, capable of attacking carbonyls and introducing a triple bond into the product. Organometallic Compound A molecule containing a metal atom directly bonded to carbon, often used as a nucleophile in nucleophilic addition reactions. Partial Positive Charge A slight positive character on the carbonyl carbon due to the electronegativity difference between carbon and oxygen. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction; in nucleophilic addition, R groups are poor at this role.
Nucleophilic Addition definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14