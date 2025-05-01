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Optical Activity Property where chiral substances rotate plane-polarized light, revealing molecular asymmetry through measurable angular change. Chiral Molecule Type of compound lacking superimposability on its mirror image, responsible for rotating plane-polarized light. Plane-Polarized Light Light oscillating in a single plane after passing through a polarizer, used to detect optical rotation. Polarimeter Instrument that quantifies the angle by which a chiral sample rotates plane-polarized light. Polarizer Device or lens that filters light so it vibrates in only one direction, producing plane-polarized light. Specific Rotation Constant value indicating the maximum rotation a pure enantiomer imparts under standard conditions. Observed Rotation Measured angle of light rotation after passing through a chiral sample, dependent on several experimental factors. Concentration Amount of chiral substance present in solution, directly influencing the degree of optical rotation. Tube Length Distance light travels through the sample in a polarimeter, affecting the total observed rotation. Dextrorotary Characteristic of a substance that rotates plane-polarized light in a clockwise direction, denoted by a positive sign. Levorotary Characteristic of a substance that rotates plane-polarized light in a counterclockwise direction, denoted by a negative sign. Enantiomer One of a pair of non-superimposable mirror-image molecules, each potentially exhibiting distinct optical activity. Chiral Center Atom, typically carbon, bonded to four different groups, creating molecular asymmetry and enabling optical activity.
Optical Activity definitions
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