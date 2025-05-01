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Optical Activity definitions

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  • Optical Activity
    Property where chiral substances rotate plane-polarized light, revealing molecular asymmetry through measurable angular change.
  • Chiral Molecule
    Type of compound lacking superimposability on its mirror image, responsible for rotating plane-polarized light.
  • Plane-Polarized Light
    Light oscillating in a single plane after passing through a polarizer, used to detect optical rotation.
  • Polarimeter
    Instrument that quantifies the angle by which a chiral sample rotates plane-polarized light.
  • Polarizer
    Device or lens that filters light so it vibrates in only one direction, producing plane-polarized light.
  • Specific Rotation
    Constant value indicating the maximum rotation a pure enantiomer imparts under standard conditions.
  • Observed Rotation
    Measured angle of light rotation after passing through a chiral sample, dependent on several experimental factors.
  • Concentration
    Amount of chiral substance present in solution, directly influencing the degree of optical rotation.
  • Tube Length
    Distance light travels through the sample in a polarimeter, affecting the total observed rotation.
  • Dextrorotary
    Characteristic of a substance that rotates plane-polarized light in a clockwise direction, denoted by a positive sign.
  • Levorotary
    Characteristic of a substance that rotates plane-polarized light in a counterclockwise direction, denoted by a negative sign.
  • Enantiomer
    One of a pair of non-superimposable mirror-image molecules, each potentially exhibiting distinct optical activity.
  • Chiral Center
    Atom, typically carbon, bonded to four different groups, creating molecular asymmetry and enabling optical activity.