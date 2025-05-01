Optical Activity Property where chiral substances rotate plane-polarized light, revealing molecular asymmetry through measurable angular change.

Chiral Molecule Type of compound lacking superimposability on its mirror image, responsible for rotating plane-polarized light.

Plane-Polarized Light Light oscillating in a single plane after passing through a polarizer, used to detect optical rotation.

Polarimeter Instrument that quantifies the angle by which a chiral sample rotates plane-polarized light.

Polarizer Device or lens that filters light so it vibrates in only one direction, producing plane-polarized light.

Specific Rotation Constant value indicating the maximum rotation a pure enantiomer imparts under standard conditions.