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Phenol Acidity definitions

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  • Phenol
    A benzene ring bonded to a hydroxyl group, notable for its higher acidity compared to typical alcohols due to resonance stabilization.
  • Alcohol
    An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, generally less acidic than phenols.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across multiple positions, stabilizing charged intermediates like the phenoxide ion.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed after an acid donates a proton, whose stability directly influences the acidity of the original molecule.
  • Phenoxide
    The anionic form of phenol after deprotonation, stabilized by delocalization of negative charge within the aromatic ring.
  • pKa
    A numerical value indicating acid strength; lower values correspond to stronger acids, with phenol having a value around 10.
  • Electron-Donating Group
    A substituent that increases electron density in the aromatic ring, destabilizing the conjugate base and reducing acidity.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Group
    A substituent that decreases electron density in the aromatic ring, stabilizing the conjugate base and enhancing acidity.
  • Ortho Position
    A location on the benzene ring adjacent to the reference group, significantly influencing acidity when substituted.
  • Para Position
    A location on the benzene ring directly opposite the reference group, crucial for resonance effects on acidity.
  • Meta Position
    A location on the benzene ring one carbon removed from the reference group, with minimal impact on resonance stabilization.
  • Acidity
    A measure of a molecule's tendency to donate a proton, influenced by resonance and substituent effects in phenols.
  • Resonance Structure
    An alternative Lewis structure showing different electron arrangements, used to explain charge delocalization in phenoxide.
  • WAP
    An acronym summarizing that electron-withdrawing groups at ortho and para positions maximize phenol acidity.