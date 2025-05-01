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Phenol A benzene ring bonded to a hydroxyl group, notable for its higher acidity compared to typical alcohols due to resonance stabilization. Alcohol An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, generally less acidic than phenols. Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across multiple positions, stabilizing charged intermediates like the phenoxide ion. Conjugate Base The species formed after an acid donates a proton, whose stability directly influences the acidity of the original molecule. Phenoxide The anionic form of phenol after deprotonation, stabilized by delocalization of negative charge within the aromatic ring. pKa A numerical value indicating acid strength; lower values correspond to stronger acids, with phenol having a value around 10. Electron-Donating Group A substituent that increases electron density in the aromatic ring, destabilizing the conjugate base and reducing acidity. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent that decreases electron density in the aromatic ring, stabilizing the conjugate base and enhancing acidity. Ortho Position A location on the benzene ring adjacent to the reference group, significantly influencing acidity when substituted. Para Position A location on the benzene ring directly opposite the reference group, crucial for resonance effects on acidity. Meta Position A location on the benzene ring one carbon removed from the reference group, with minimal impact on resonance stabilization. Acidity A measure of a molecule's tendency to donate a proton, influenced by resonance and substituent effects in phenols. Resonance Structure An alternative Lewis structure showing different electron arrangements, used to explain charge delocalization in phenoxide. WAP An acronym summarizing that electron-withdrawing groups at ortho and para positions maximize phenol acidity.
Phenol Acidity definitions
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