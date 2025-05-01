Phenol A benzene ring bonded to a hydroxyl group, notable for its higher acidity compared to typical alcohols due to resonance stabilization.

Alcohol An organic compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, generally less acidic than phenols.

Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across multiple positions, stabilizing charged intermediates like the phenoxide ion.

Conjugate Base The species formed after an acid donates a proton, whose stability directly influences the acidity of the original molecule.

Phenoxide The anionic form of phenol after deprotonation, stabilized by delocalization of negative charge within the aromatic ring.

pKa A numerical value indicating acid strength; lower values correspond to stronger acids, with phenol having a value around 10.