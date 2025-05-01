Phosphoglyceride A hydrolyzable phospholipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol.

Phospholipid A lipid containing a phosphate group, forming the main component of cell membranes due to its amphiphatic nature.

Glycerol Backbone A three-carbon structure serving as the foundation for attaching fatty acids and a phosphate group in certain lipids.

Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxyl group, forming the hydrophobic tail region in phosphoglycerides.

Phosphate Group A polar, negatively charged moiety that links the glycerol backbone to the head group in phosphoglycerides.

Amino Alcohol A nitrogen-containing group, such as ethanolamine or choline, attached to the phosphate group in phosphoglycerides.