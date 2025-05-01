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Phosphoglycerides definitions

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  • Phosphoglyceride
    A hydrolyzable phospholipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol.
  • Phospholipid
    A lipid containing a phosphate group, forming the main component of cell membranes due to its amphiphatic nature.
  • Glycerol Backbone
    A three-carbon structure serving as the foundation for attaching fatty acids and a phosphate group in certain lipids.
  • Fatty Acid
    A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxyl group, forming the hydrophobic tail region in phosphoglycerides.
  • Phosphate Group
    A polar, negatively charged moiety that links the glycerol backbone to the head group in phosphoglycerides.
  • Amino Alcohol
    A nitrogen-containing group, such as ethanolamine or choline, attached to the phosphate group in phosphoglycerides.
  • Cephalin
    A phosphoglyceride subclass with ethanolamine as the head group, featuring a positively charged nitrogen.
  • Lecithin
    A phosphoglyceride subclass with choline as the head group, where nitrogen is bonded to three methyl groups.
  • Lipid Bilayer
    A double-layered structure formed by amphiphatic lipids, providing the basic framework of cell membranes.
  • Hydrophilic Head
    The polar region of a phosphoglyceride, consisting of a phosphate group and head group, interacting with water.
  • Hydrophobic Tail
    The nonpolar region of a phosphoglyceride, made of fatty acid chains, avoiding water contact.
  • Ester Bond
    A linkage formed between the glycerol backbone and fatty acids in phosphoglycerides.
  • Sphingomyelin
    A phospholipid with a sphingosine backbone, a fatty acid, and a phosphate group attached to an amino alcohol.
  • Lauric Acid
    A saturated fatty acid with 12 carbons and no double bonds, often found in phosphoglyceride structures.
  • Amphiphatic Molecule
    A compound containing both polar (hydrophilic) and nonpolar (hydrophobic) regions, enabling bilayer formation.