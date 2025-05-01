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Phosphoglyceride A hydrolyzable phospholipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acid chains, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol. Phospholipid A lipid containing a phosphate group, forming the main component of cell membranes due to its amphiphatic nature. Glycerol Backbone A three-carbon structure serving as the foundation for attaching fatty acids and a phosphate group in certain lipids. Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain with a carboxyl group, forming the hydrophobic tail region in phosphoglycerides. Phosphate Group A polar, negatively charged moiety that links the glycerol backbone to the head group in phosphoglycerides. Amino Alcohol A nitrogen-containing group, such as ethanolamine or choline, attached to the phosphate group in phosphoglycerides. Cephalin A phosphoglyceride subclass with ethanolamine as the head group, featuring a positively charged nitrogen. Lecithin A phosphoglyceride subclass with choline as the head group, where nitrogen is bonded to three methyl groups. Lipid Bilayer A double-layered structure formed by amphiphatic lipids, providing the basic framework of cell membranes. Hydrophilic Head The polar region of a phosphoglyceride, consisting of a phosphate group and head group, interacting with water. Hydrophobic Tail The nonpolar region of a phosphoglyceride, made of fatty acid chains, avoiding water contact. Ester Bond A linkage formed between the glycerol backbone and fatty acids in phosphoglycerides. Sphingomyelin A phospholipid with a sphingosine backbone, a fatty acid, and a phosphate group attached to an amino alcohol. Lauric Acid A saturated fatty acid with 12 carbons and no double bonds, often found in phosphoglyceride structures. Amphiphatic Molecule A compound containing both polar (hydrophilic) and nonpolar (hydrophobic) regions, enabling bilayer formation.
Phosphoglycerides definitions
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