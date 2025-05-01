Crystallinity Degree of ordered regions within a polymer, directly impacting density, rigidity, and strength.

Crystallite Small, ordered segment within a polymer, contributing to overall structural organization.

Amorphous Region Disordered area in a polymer where chains lack regular arrangement, reducing rigidity and density.

Density Measure of mass per unit volume in a polymer, increasing with greater structural order.

Rigidity Resistance to deformation in a polymer, enhanced by higher structural order and intermolecular forces.

Strength Ability to withstand applied force without breaking, closely linked to degree of structural order.