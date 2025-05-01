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Crystallinity Degree of ordered regions within a polymer, directly impacting density, rigidity, and strength. Crystallite Small, ordered segment within a polymer, contributing to overall structural organization. Amorphous Region Disordered area in a polymer where chains lack regular arrangement, reducing rigidity and density. Density Measure of mass per unit volume in a polymer, increasing with greater structural order. Rigidity Resistance to deformation in a polymer, enhanced by higher structural order and intermolecular forces. Strength Ability to withstand applied force without breaking, closely linked to degree of structural order. Intermolecular Forces Attractive interactions between polymer chains, promoting structural order and higher thermal stability. Stereochemistry Spatial arrangement of atoms in polymer chains, influencing the degree of structural order. Isotactic Polymer configuration with identical substituents on the same side, maximizing structural order. Syndiotactic Polymer configuration with alternating substituents, resulting in intermediate structural order. Atactic Polymer configuration with random substituent placement, leading to minimal structural order. Glass Transition Temperature Threshold above which a polymer shifts from hard and brittle to soft and moldable. Tg Abbreviation for the temperature marking the onset of polymer chain mobility and flexibility. Crystalline Melting Temperature Point where a polymer transitions from solid to viscous liquid due to disruption of ordered regions. Tm Abbreviation for the temperature at which ordered regions in a polymer melt into a viscous state.
Polymers Structure and Properties definitions
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