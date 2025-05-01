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Radical Initiator Substance that decomposes under heat or UV light to generate radicals, starting the polymerization process. Peroxide Compound with an O–O bond, often used to generate radicals for initiating polymerization. Homolytic Cleavage Bond breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing two radicals. Monomer Small molecule that joins with others to form a repeating unit in a polymer chain. Propagation Site Location at the end of a growing polymer chain where new monomers add during chain growth. Head-to-Tail Addition Pattern where the reactive end of a chain adds to the less substituted end of a monomer, ensuring regularity. Termination Final step in polymerization where active chain ends are deactivated, stopping further growth. Disproportionation Termination process where a radical abstracts a hydrogen, forming a new bond and an unsaturated group. Chain Transfer Event where the active site shifts to a new location, altering the growth path of the polymer. Backbiting Intramolecular chain transfer causing short branches by hydrogen abstraction within the same molecule. Intramolecular Process Reaction occurring within a single molecule, often leading to short branches in polymers. Intermolecular Process Reaction between different molecules, typically resulting in long branches in the polymer. Branching Formation of side chains off the main polymer backbone, influencing physical properties. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed when two radicals combine during termination. Addition Polymer Macromolecule formed by sequential addition of monomers without loss of atoms.
Radical Polymerization definitions
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