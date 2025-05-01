Radical Initiator Substance that decomposes under heat or UV light to generate radicals, starting the polymerization process.

Peroxide Compound with an O–O bond, often used to generate radicals for initiating polymerization.

Homolytic Cleavage Bond breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing two radicals.

Monomer Small molecule that joins with others to form a repeating unit in a polymer chain.

Propagation Site Location at the end of a growing polymer chain where new monomers add during chain growth.

Head-to-Tail Addition Pattern where the reactive end of a chain adds to the less substituted end of a monomer, ensuring regularity.