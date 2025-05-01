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Radical Polymerization definitions

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  • Radical Initiator
    Substance that decomposes under heat or UV light to generate radicals, starting the polymerization process.
  • Peroxide
    Compound with an O–O bond, often used to generate radicals for initiating polymerization.
  • Homolytic Cleavage
    Bond breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing two radicals.
  • Monomer
    Small molecule that joins with others to form a repeating unit in a polymer chain.
  • Propagation Site
    Location at the end of a growing polymer chain where new monomers add during chain growth.
  • Head-to-Tail Addition
    Pattern where the reactive end of a chain adds to the less substituted end of a monomer, ensuring regularity.
  • Termination
    Final step in polymerization where active chain ends are deactivated, stopping further growth.
  • Disproportionation
    Termination process where a radical abstracts a hydrogen, forming a new bond and an unsaturated group.
  • Chain Transfer
    Event where the active site shifts to a new location, altering the growth path of the polymer.
  • Backbiting
    Intramolecular chain transfer causing short branches by hydrogen abstraction within the same molecule.
  • Intramolecular Process
    Reaction occurring within a single molecule, often leading to short branches in polymers.
  • Intermolecular Process
    Reaction between different molecules, typically resulting in long branches in the polymer.
  • Branching
    Formation of side chains off the main polymer backbone, influencing physical properties.
  • Sigma Bond
    Single covalent bond formed when two radicals combine during termination.
  • Addition Polymer
    Macromolecule formed by sequential addition of monomers without loss of atoms.