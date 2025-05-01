Reductive Amination A two-step process converting a carbonyl compound to an amine via imine formation and subsequent reduction.

Imine A functional group where a nitrogen atom replaces the oxygen of a carbonyl, bonded to one R group and hydrogen.

Iminium Cation A positively charged intermediate with a nitrogen atom bearing a formal positive charge, formed before imine generation.

Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon.

Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon.

Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound where the nitrogen is bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens.