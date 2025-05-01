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Reductive Amination A two-step process converting a carbonyl compound to an amine via imine formation and subsequent reduction. Imine A functional group where a nitrogen atom replaces the oxygen of a carbonyl, bonded to one R group and hydrogen. Iminium Cation A positively charged intermediate with a nitrogen atom bearing a formal positive charge, formed before imine generation. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. Aldehyde A carbonyl-containing compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon. Primary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound where the nitrogen is bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens. Reducing Agent A substance that donates hydrogens to another molecule, facilitating the conversion of double bonds to single bonds. Sodium Cyanoborohydride A mildly reducing reagent, NaBH3CN, used to selectively reduce imines without affecting other groups. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent, such as a cyano group, that decreases electron density on adjacent atoms, moderating reactivity. Equilibrium A state in a reversible reaction where the forward and reverse processes occur at equal rates. Acidic Environment A reaction condition with excess protons, necessary for imine formation from carbonyl compounds and amines. Double Bond A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, present in imines and reduced during reductive amination. Lone Pair A pair of valence electrons on an atom, such as nitrogen, not involved in bonding after reduction.
Reductive Amination definitions
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