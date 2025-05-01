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Reductive Amination definitions

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  • Reductive Amination
    A two-step process converting a carbonyl compound to an amine via imine formation and subsequent reduction.
  • Imine
    A functional group where a nitrogen atom replaces the oxygen of a carbonyl, bonded to one R group and hydrogen.
  • Iminium Cation
    A positively charged intermediate with a nitrogen atom bearing a formal positive charge, formed before imine generation.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl-containing compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Primary Amine
    A nitrogen-containing compound where the nitrogen is bonded to one alkyl group and two hydrogens.
  • Reducing Agent
    A substance that donates hydrogens to another molecule, facilitating the conversion of double bonds to single bonds.
  • Sodium Cyanoborohydride
    A mildly reducing reagent, NaBH3CN, used to selectively reduce imines without affecting other groups.
  • Electron-Withdrawing Group
    A substituent, such as a cyano group, that decreases electron density on adjacent atoms, moderating reactivity.
  • Equilibrium
    A state in a reversible reaction where the forward and reverse processes occur at equal rates.
  • Acidic Environment
    A reaction condition with excess protons, necessary for imine formation from carbonyl compounds and amines.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, present in imines and reduced during reductive amination.
  • Lone Pair
    A pair of valence electrons on an atom, such as nitrogen, not involved in bonding after reduction.