Heat of Combustion Analytical measurement indicating molecular energy; higher values reflect greater instability and lower molecular stability.

Angle Strain Destabilization in rings caused by bond angles deviating from the ideal tetrahedral value of 109.5 degrees.

Torsional Strain Instability resulting from eclipsed bonds where adjacent hydrogens overlap in space, increasing molecular energy.

Cycloalkane Saturated ring structure where strain arises from non-ideal bond angles and eclipsed hydrogens.

Cyclopentane Five-membered ring with bond angles near 108 degrees, exhibiting minimal angle strain but some torsional strain.

Cyclohexane Six-membered ring noted for exceptional stability among cycloalkanes, despite bond angles of 120 degrees.