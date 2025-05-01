Back
Heat of Combustion Analytical measurement indicating molecular energy; higher values reflect greater instability and lower molecular stability. Angle Strain Destabilization in rings caused by bond angles deviating from the ideal tetrahedral value of 109.5 degrees. Torsional Strain Instability resulting from eclipsed bonds where adjacent hydrogens overlap in space, increasing molecular energy. Cycloalkane Saturated ring structure where strain arises from non-ideal bond angles and eclipsed hydrogens. Cyclopentane Five-membered ring with bond angles near 108 degrees, exhibiting minimal angle strain but some torsional strain. Cyclohexane Six-membered ring noted for exceptional stability among cycloalkanes, despite bond angles of 120 degrees. Cyclobutane Four-membered ring with significant angle and torsional strain due to 90-degree bond angles and eclipsed hydrogens. Straight Chain Unbranched alkane structure with higher energy and lower stability compared to its branched counterpart. Branched Chain Alkane structure with side groups, resulting in lower energy and greater stability than unbranched forms. Bond Angle Geometric measurement between two bonds on the same atom; deviations from 109.5 degrees cause ring strain. Eclipsed Conformation Spatial arrangement where atoms or groups on adjacent carbons align, leading to increased torsional strain. Stability Relative resistance to energy release; higher values correspond to lower heat of combustion and less strain. Strain General term for destabilizing effects in molecules, including angle and torsional types, raising molecular energy.
Ring Strain definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/13
Ring Strain
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
Axial vs Equatorial
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Ernest
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny