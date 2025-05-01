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Ring Strain definitions

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  • Heat of Combustion
    Analytical measurement indicating molecular energy; higher values reflect greater instability and lower molecular stability.
  • Angle Strain
    Destabilization in rings caused by bond angles deviating from the ideal tetrahedral value of 109.5 degrees.
  • Torsional Strain
    Instability resulting from eclipsed bonds where adjacent hydrogens overlap in space, increasing molecular energy.
  • Cycloalkane
    Saturated ring structure where strain arises from non-ideal bond angles and eclipsed hydrogens.
  • Cyclopentane
    Five-membered ring with bond angles near 108 degrees, exhibiting minimal angle strain but some torsional strain.
  • Cyclohexane
    Six-membered ring noted for exceptional stability among cycloalkanes, despite bond angles of 120 degrees.
  • Cyclobutane
    Four-membered ring with significant angle and torsional strain due to 90-degree bond angles and eclipsed hydrogens.
  • Straight Chain
    Unbranched alkane structure with higher energy and lower stability compared to its branched counterpart.
  • Branched Chain
    Alkane structure with side groups, resulting in lower energy and greater stability than unbranched forms.
  • Bond Angle
    Geometric measurement between two bonds on the same atom; deviations from 109.5 degrees cause ring strain.
  • Eclipsed Conformation
    Spatial arrangement where atoms or groups on adjacent carbons align, leading to increased torsional strain.
  • Stability
    Relative resistance to energy release; higher values correspond to lower heat of combustion and less strain.
  • Strain
    General term for destabilizing effects in molecules, including angle and torsional types, raising molecular energy.