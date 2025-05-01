What are the two main variables to consider when choosing between SN1 and SN2 mechanisms? The two main variables are nucleophile strength and leaving group substitution (degree of alkyl halide).

What type of nucleophile is favored in an SN1 reaction? A weak nucleophile is favored in SN1 reactions because it waits for the carbocation to form.

Why are weak nucleophiles favored in SN1 reactions? Weak nucleophiles are favored because they do not initiate the reaction but wait for the carbocation intermediate to form.

What type of nucleophile is favored in an SN2 reaction? A strong nucleophile is favored in SN2 reactions because it performs a backside attack.

Why are strong nucleophiles favored in SN2 reactions? Strong nucleophiles are needed for SN2 because they directly attack the substrate in a single step.

Which degree of alkyl halide is most stable for SN1 reactions? Tertiary alkyl halides are the most stable for SN1 reactions due to their ability to form stable carbocations.