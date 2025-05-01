Aufbau Principle Guideline stating electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before occupying higher ones, crucial for writing electron configurations.

Condensed Electron Configuration Shorthand notation for electron arrangement, starting from the previous noble gas and showing only the outermost electrons.

Electronegativity Measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond, increasing across a period and up a group on the periodic table.

Octet Rule Tendency of main group elements to achieve eight electrons in their valence shell through bonding, ensuring stability.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, determined by group number, and involved in chemical bonding.

Shared Electrons Electrons gained by an atom through covalent bonding, contributing to the total needed for a stable configuration.