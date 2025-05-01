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Aufbau Principle Guideline stating electrons fill lower energy orbitals first before occupying higher ones, crucial for writing electron configurations. Condensed Electron Configuration Shorthand notation for electron arrangement, starting from the previous noble gas and showing only the outermost electrons. Electronegativity Measure of an atom's ability to attract electrons in a bond, increasing across a period and up a group on the periodic table. Octet Rule Tendency of main group elements to achieve eight electrons in their valence shell through bonding, ensuring stability. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, determined by group number, and involved in chemical bonding. Shared Electrons Electrons gained by an atom through covalent bonding, contributing to the total needed for a stable configuration. Formal Charge Calculated value used to check Lewis structures, found by subtracting bonds and nonbonding electrons from valence electrons. Lewis Dot Structure Diagram showing valence electrons as dots around atoms, used to visualize bonding and electron arrangement in molecules. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structures for a molecule, differing only in electron placement, connected by double-headed arrows. Resonance Hybrid Composite representation averaging all major resonance structures, depicting the true electron distribution in a molecule. Hybridization Mixing of atomic orbitals to form new orbitals for bonding, classified as sp, sp2, or sp3 based on electron groups. Molecular Polarity Overall distribution of charge in a molecule, determined by shape and electronegativity differences, affecting reactivity. Functional Group Specific atom arrangement in a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions and properties. Hydrocarbon Compound composed only of hydrogen and carbon atoms, classified as alkane, alkene, alkyne, or aromatic. Carbonyl Group Functional group featuring a carbon atom double bonded to an oxygen, central to many organic compounds.
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