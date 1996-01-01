Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Octet Rule

Next Topic

This might be the most important rule in all of undergraduate chemistry! Let’s start from the beginning and go from there.  

Noble Gas Configuration

1

concept

How Noble gases are related to the octet rule.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2

The tendency for atoms to share electrons to reach their Noble gas configuration is known as the Octet Rule

LCAO of Noble Gases

2

concept

LCAO model proves why Noble gases are so stable.

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2

The LCAO of He2

Content

Science-y Version: Helium would have to fill an anti-bonding molecular orbital in order to bond to itself, which undoes the extra stability provided by the filled bonding orbital, so it has no reason to make a bond.

Basic Version: Noble gases don’t like to bond to anything!  

Periodic Table Patterns


3

concept

The most important parts of the periodic table for organic chemistry

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content
  • Only worry about the elements on the first 2 or 3 rows. Living systems don’t have a lot of heavy metals!
  • Periods = Rows, Groups = Columns.
  • Remember your Group 1A through 8A elements. We will practice memorizing the top atom of each group. 

Octet Rule Details

4

concept

The octet rule.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
  • First-row elements (H, He, Li) will prefer to possess 2 octet electrons
  • Second-row elements (C, N, O, F) will prefer to possess 8 octet electrons
  • Atoms smaller than carbon will possess less than 8 electrons:(Be) = 4 and (B) = 6
  • Third-row elements may form expanded octets that can hold up to (P) = 10 and (S) = 12 electrons.

Octet electrons is the name we give to ALL electrons that surround an atom. These help the atom reach its Noble gas configuration.

  • Bonds = 2 Octet Electrons
  • Lone Pairs = 2 Octet Electrons

It seems like a lot to memorize, so let’s just knock out some practice problems. 

5
Problem

PRACTICE:Analyze the following molecules. Indicate ALL atoms that are in violation of the octet rule.

From now on let’s just agree that hydrogens with 1 bond and carbons with 4 bonds follow the octet rule, instead of multiplying them out every time. 

6
Problem

PRACTICE:Analyze the following molecules. Indicate ALL atoms that are in violation of the octet rule.

You’ll keep seeing the octet rule a bunch more in this chapter. Let’s move on. 

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.