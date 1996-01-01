Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
IUPAC naming is awesome because it’s pretty easy to master. But unfortunately there are some non-IUPAC names we need to know for this course. These apply mostly to weird looking substituents. Let's take a look.
Understanding Non-IUPAC Substituents
Quick note:"n" stands for normal:)
Pro Tip:For the butyl groups, you can use the number of substituent carbons attached to it to determine the prefix on the name. (i.e. Butyl with 2 carbons branching off of it is a secondary, or sec-butyl)
Name the following alkane
Remember to always apply IUPAC rules 1-5 before deciding if a substituent is common or not! Let’s try another.
Name the following alkane
Iso, just like cylo and neo should be considered when alphabetizing. However, prefixes such as tert-, tetra-, sec-, tri-, di- and so forth can be ignored.
Awesome. Now you know how to name pretty much any branched alkane. Party time!