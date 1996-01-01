Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
So it turns out, you may be asked to propose an aromatic synthesis starting only from benzene or other benzene derivatives. We will use our previous knowledge of sequence groups to plan synthetic steps in the correct order.
Aromatic synthesis starting with benzene/benzene derivatives
Synthesize the target molecule
Provide the reaction for each of the following reaction steps
Beginning from Benzene, synthesize the following compound.
1-Phenylethanol
Beginning from Benzene, synthesize the following compound.