

18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond

EAS:Retrosynthesis

So it turns out, you may be asked to propose an aromatic synthesis starting only from benzene or other benzene derivatives. We will use our previous knowledge of sequence groups to plan synthetic steps in the correct order

concept

Aromatic synthesis starting with benzene/benzene derivatives

Content
example

Synthesize the target molecule

example

Synthesize the target molecule

Content
Problem

Provide the reaction for each of the following reaction steps

Problem

Beginning from Benzene, synthesize the following compound.

Was this helpful ?
0
Problem

Beginning from Benzene, synthesize the following compound. 

1-Phenylethanol

Problem

Beginning from Benzene, synthesize the following compound.

