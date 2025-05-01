Personal Health
Avoid smoking; maintain social support; eat probiotic foods; maintain lean muscle mass; and metrics: low uric acid, normal thyroid function, normal platelet count.
Not smoking; regular physical activity; healthy diet; healthy body weight; and metrics: healthy blood pressure, healthy total cholesterol, healthy fasting blood glucose.
Not smoking; limit screen time; vegetarian diet only; daily sauna use; and metrics: low LDL particle number, low fibrinogen, normal albumin.
Not smoking; supervised weightlifting; intermittent fasting; vitamin D supplementation; and metrics: low C-reactive protein, normal ferritin, normal potassium.