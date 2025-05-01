Personal Health
A temporary decline in brain blood flow (often from dehydration) causing tiredness and memory lapses; FAST screens for mild, non-urgent cognitive issues.
Stroke always results from a clot from the legs that briefly causes sensory changes with no lasting effects; FAST guides over-the-counter pain relief.
Infection of brain tissue causing fever and generalized weakness; FAST tracks symptoms over several days.
Sudden loss of blood flow to part of the brain from a blocked or ruptured artery, causing oxygen deprivation and one-sided weakness or speech problems; FAST prompts rapid emergency care.