Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 1 of 2
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
7 of 8
Next
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Essential Micronutrients / Problem 7
Problem 7
True or False: A common symptom of iron deficiency anemia is craving and repeatedly chewing ice (pagophagia).
A
True
B
False
AI tutor
0
Show Answer