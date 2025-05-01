Skip to main content
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics - Part 1 of 2
Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Introduction to Dietary Reference Intakes / Problem 3
Problem 3

True or False: If the AMDR for protein is 10–35 percent, then protein should provide at least 10 percent and no more than 35 percent of your daily caloric intake.