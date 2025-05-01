Skip to main content
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco / Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping / Problem 11
Problem 11
A patient asks which nicotine product will raise blood nicotine levels the quickest after use. Which is the best answer?
A
Nicotine lozenge
B
Nicotine transdermal patch
C
Nicotine nasal spray
D
Nicotine gum
