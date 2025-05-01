Personal Health
Acute alcohol withdrawal with tremors and seizures occurring within 6-48 hours after the last drink.
Post‑intoxication syndrome causing headache, nausea, and fatigue from ethanol metabolism, dehydration, and sleep disruption.
Chronic liver inflammation and scarring leading to jaundice, ascites, and long-term metabolic disturbances from prolonged heavy drinking.
Immediate impairment of coordination and judgment while blood alcohol concentration is rising during the period of drinking.