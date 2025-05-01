Skip to main content
Health Benefits of Exercise
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Health Benefits of Exercise
Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness / Health Benefits of Exercise / Problem 3
According to the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, how much moderate-intensity aerobic exercise should adults do each week at minimum?
A
100 minutes per week
B
150 minutes per week
C
220 minutes per week
D
300 minutes per week
