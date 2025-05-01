Skip to main content
Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping
Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping
Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco / Health Effects of Smoking and Vaping / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following nicotine replacement therapies is available only with a prescription in the United States?
A
nicotine nasal spray
B
nicotine patch
C
nicotine gum
D
nicotine lozenges
