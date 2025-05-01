Personal Health
Exclusive use of smokeless tobacco carries approximately the same risk of lung cancer and overall mortality as cigarette smoking.
Long-term exclusive smokeless tobacco use increases the risk of oral and pancreatic cancers, with lower overall mortality than cigarette smoking.
Most smokeless tobacco users quit nicotine completely within one year without any treatment at higher rates than cigarette smokers.
Exclusive smokeless tobacco use has been shown to confer no increased risk of cardiovascular disease compared with never-tobacco users.