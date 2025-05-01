Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Intro to Psychological Health
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Intro to Psychological Health
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
Ch.2 Psychological Health / Intro to Psychological Health / Problem 3
Problem 3
Ashley feels certain she can learn to cook healthy meals for herself. This feeling is an example of:
A
Self-efficacy
B
Self-reliance
C
Self-satisfaction
D
Self-esteem
AI tutor
0
Show Answer