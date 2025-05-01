Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Intro to Psychological Health
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Intro to Psychological Health
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
Ch.2 Psychological Health / Intro to Psychological Health / Problem 5
Problem 5
Successfully coping with a job loss, managing emotional strain, and rebuilding daily routines afterward is an example of what characteristic?
A
Coping skills
B
Resilience
C
Emotional stability
D
Self-efficacy
AI tutor
0
Show Answer