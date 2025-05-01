Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Mastering Your Health Behaviors
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Mastering Your Health Behaviors
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Mastering Your Health Behaviors / Problem 2
Problem 2
After successfully exercising five days a week for three months, Maya treated herself to a new pair of running shoes. This is an example of:
A
negative reinforcement
B
manipulative behavior
C
positive reinforcement
D
shaping
AI tutor
0
Show Answer