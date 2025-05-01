Skip to main content
Nutritional Guidelines
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Nutritional Guidelines
Problem 4
According to the 2020–2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, what is the recommended maximum daily sodium intake?
A
1,500 mg
B
2,300 mg
C
3,700 mg
D
3,100 mg
