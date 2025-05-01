This is a sample practice set. In order to have a more personalized exam prep experience:
or
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Types of Diabetes / Problem 6
Problem 6
Select the single answer that lists the correct true statement(s) about diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). (i) There is an increased breakdown of muscle protein for energy. (ii) The blood becomes more acidic due to ketone accumulation. (iii) The brain is unable to use ketones and thus depends solely on glucose. (iv) Acute DKA leads to enhanced renal function overall.