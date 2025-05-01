Personal Health
Some gut bacteria turn nutrients from meat and eggs into a small chemical that the liver changes into another compound; that compound can harm blood vessel linings and help plaque form
Plaques in arteries release substances that feed harmful gut bacteria, and those bacteria then lower bile production and raise blood cholesterol
Long-term stress makes the stomach more acidic and kills helpful microbes, causing the liver to produce a toxin that builds up in arteries
Fiber in the diet is broken down by gut microbes into fatty acids that the body absorbs and the liver converts into LDL ("bad") cholesterol, increasing plaque buildup