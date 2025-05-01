Personal Health
Muscular strength: ability to produce maximal force in a single effort (e.g., lifting a heavy box once); Muscular endurance: ability to sustain repeated submaximal efforts (e.g., carrying books up stairs several times).
Muscular strength: defined as cardiovascular fitness (e.g., running 1 mile); Muscular endurance: defined as flexibility (e.g., holding a long stretch).
Muscular strength: claimed to improve only from high‑rep light loads (e.g., doing 50 small lifts); Muscular endurance: claimed to improve only from single maximal lifts (e.g., one heavy lift).
Muscular strength: described as sustaining low‑intensity effort for long periods (e.g., standing for hours); Muscular endurance: described as producing a single short burst of power (e.g., jumping once to reach a shelf).