Ch.5 Nutrition Basics / Planning a Healthy Diet / Problem 2
Problem 2
Someone who follows a diet that excludes all foods and food products that come from animals — meat, dairy, eggs, and even honey — would be called a
A
lacto-ovo-vegetarian
B
vegetarian
C
pesco-vegetarian
D
vegan
