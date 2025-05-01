Skip to main content
Planning a Healthy Diet
Problem 5
Which controversial technique is commonly employed by some agribusinesses to produce crops that yield more or resist pests and diseases?
A
selective breeding
B
genetic engineering
C
mulching
D
heavy use of chemical pesticides
